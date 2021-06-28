Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 17,377 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,363,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 4,067.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,066,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,026,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,219 shares in the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DISCK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

DISCK stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

