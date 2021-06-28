Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 192,326 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 154.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Selecta Biosciences worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SELB. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 885,381 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 474,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SELB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

SELB stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

