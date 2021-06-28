Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,602 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SXT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $87.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

