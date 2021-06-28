Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,420 STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,745 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,651,000 after buying an additional 1,823,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,554,000 after buying an additional 157,239 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,457,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $36,430,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $152.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.71. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $161.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 694.53 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $12,336,030.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,310,159. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

