Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 159,118 SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 159,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of SFL as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SFL by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 244.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

