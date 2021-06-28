Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 133.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

