Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $89,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $73.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $347,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,222.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,765 shares of company stock worth $22,626,886. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

