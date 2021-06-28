Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 44,119 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 562.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,119 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Radware worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Radware by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

RDWR opened at $30.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.04. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 133.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.88. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

