Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $596,980.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,666 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,551. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MC opened at $56.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.