Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Establishment Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $9,427,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 135.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 151,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 21.9% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 386,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $84.90 on Monday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $711,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

