Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,385,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,645,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after buying an additional 961,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last 90 days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $42.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

