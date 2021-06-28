Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,974 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,088,000 after purchasing an additional 327,845 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 215,837 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Energizer by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,456,000 after purchasing an additional 591,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Energizer by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

