Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,471 shares of company stock valued at $32,557,842. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

ZS opened at $218.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.05 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.