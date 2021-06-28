Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $92.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.81. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

