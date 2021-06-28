Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Dillard’s worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Caption Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of DDS opened at $183.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $193.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

