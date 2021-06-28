Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,128 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 901,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after acquiring an additional 136,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,994,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.26.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

