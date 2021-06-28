Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 141.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,356 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Flushing Financial worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $21.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

