Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 264.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 64.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 2.49.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

