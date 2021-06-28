Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,307 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,562,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after buying an additional 9,685,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,708,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,804,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 390,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 350,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVR opened at $4.06 on Monday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

