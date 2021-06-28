Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 323.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,335 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of TTM Technologies worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 606,738 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $7,363,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,384 shares of company stock worth $1,765,241. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.65.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.