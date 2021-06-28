Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 131.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 over the last 90 days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

