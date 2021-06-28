Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,347,000 after acquiring an additional 285,990 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 987,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $23.43 on Monday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

