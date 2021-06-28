Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,467,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after buying an additional 186,092 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,581,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 688,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 57,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.02.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

