Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,769 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Livent worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 262.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Livent by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after buying an additional 1,043,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $14,230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,919,000 after buying an additional 672,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $8,393,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.38. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

