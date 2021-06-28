Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Seneca Foods worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $49,970.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $577,203.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.09 per share, with a total value of $101,933.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 11,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,639.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,451 shares of company stock worth $171,214. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $452.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

