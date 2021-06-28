Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Jack in the Box worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JACK opened at $120.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.33 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.12.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

