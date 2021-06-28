Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 106.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,419 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Epizyme worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Epizyme during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPZM shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $9.71 on Monday. Epizyme, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

