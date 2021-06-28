Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 557,621 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 10,034.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

NYSE TDC opened at $51.22 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 512.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

