Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.38 Million Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Getty Realty worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Getty Realty by 77.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 36,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after acquiring an additional 271,383 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Getty Realty by 88.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTY opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

