Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Novanta in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $130.34 on Monday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.