Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 144.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,976 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.22.

Antero Resources stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

