Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 249.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $889,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 25.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

