Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.30 Million in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Eargo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eargo alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 814,769 shares of company stock worth $42,922,907 over the last three months.

EAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $38.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Eargo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.