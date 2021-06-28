Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Brightcove worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,681,000 after acquiring an additional 197,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 203,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

BCOV stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.