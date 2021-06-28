Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

