Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of SunOpta as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STKL. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,568.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 273,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 256,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 255,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 395,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 253,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $17.07.
STKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.
In other news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $136,182.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $686,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,457,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,207,384.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
