Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of SunOpta as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STKL. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,568.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 273,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 256,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 255,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 395,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 253,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

STKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $136,182.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $686,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,457,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,207,384.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

