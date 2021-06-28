Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 53,182 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 137.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,182 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Vector Group worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Vector Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.11. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

