Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 134,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Atlas Technical Consultants at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $343.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.36.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $123.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at $152,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

