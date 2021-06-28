Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 104,193.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 4.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP stock opened at $69.69 on Monday. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

WPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

