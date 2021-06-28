Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Gritstone bio worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 77.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $10.13 on Monday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

