Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LXRX. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,430,000 after buying an additional 10,937,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after buying an additional 970,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 691,695 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,559,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3,480.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 136,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

LXRX opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $825.90 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

