Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Astec Industries worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $11,314,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 34,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $64.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.83. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

