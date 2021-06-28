Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,203 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

PLNT opened at $78.12 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.09, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

