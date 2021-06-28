Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 161,044 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 161,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of International Seaways worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in International Seaways by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in International Seaways by 95.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSW stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $571.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.29. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.98 million. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

