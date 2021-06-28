Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 170,658 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 170,658 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Athersys worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 575.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 29.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATHX stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62. Athersys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $333.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -1.67.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

