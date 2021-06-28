Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,843 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,843 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Forward Air worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $91.91 on Monday. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.08.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $199,260.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

