Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,321,997 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321,997 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vonage by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Vonage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vonage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.85, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

