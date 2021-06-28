Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 46,647 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,647 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Ribbon Communications worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $7.81 on Monday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

