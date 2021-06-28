Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 486,208 Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 486,208 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.82% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

