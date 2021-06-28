Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 81,851 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,851 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of BRP Group worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRP. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BRP Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,748,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 711,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

